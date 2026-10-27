When to file income tax returns to avoid penalties

Taxpayers have only two months left to file their income tax returns without penalties. They can submit their returns and pay the applicable tax without any penalty until 31 December. Those who file their returns from 1 January onwards will face penalties.

From this year, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made online tax return submission mandatory for all taxpayers. The system will therefore calculate the applicable tax automatically.

As a result, if taxpayers try to submit their returns from 1 January onwards by paying only the assessed tax, the NBR system will not accept their submissions.