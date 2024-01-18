Floor price removed from all shares, but 35 companies

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lifted the floor price for all shares, except some 35 specific companies.

The capital market regulator issued an office order in this regard on Thursday, saying that the decision came following a government directive.

According to BSEC sources, the floor price will be applicable to 35 companies as shares of these companies are stuck in the floor price and their rise and fall maintain a large influence on market indices. A decision will be taken later over lifting the floor price of these companies.