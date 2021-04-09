Prices of essentials are pandemic to the public

Abdullah Al Rashed has a motorbike and earns a living in Dhaka by ridesharing during the coronavirus pandemic. His trips have decreased because of the second wave of coronavirus. His daily earnings have halved to Tk 400-500 daily, excluding fuel costs, since last month.

Abdullah Al Rashed continues to passengers despite the government’s restrictions on ridesharing. After dropping a passenger off at Karwan Bazar, he entered the kitchen market hoping to buy some daily essentials at reasonable rates.

He said he earns Tk 15,000 a month and spends Tk 8,000 on house rent. Since the price of daily essentials is high, he has to somehow manage his family expenses. That is why nothing, not even the fear of coronavirus or being fined, has stopped him from ridesharing.