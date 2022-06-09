Products likely to see price fall

Rod

A proposal has been made to fix VAT at the trading stage for M.S. products at Tk 200 per metric tonne instead of Tk 500 per metric ton.

Meal at restaurant

The finance minister proposed five per cent VAT on both AC and Non-AC restaurants instead of 10 per cent VAT on AC restaurant and 5 per cent VAT on non-AC restaurant.

However, hotels with three or more star, and restaurants, where alcohol is served, will have to pay 10 per cent VAT.