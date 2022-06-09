Products likely to see price fall

Rod
A proposal has been made to fix VAT at the trading stage for M.S. products at Tk 200 per metric tonne instead of Tk 500 per metric ton.
Meal at restaurant
The finance minister proposed five per cent VAT on both AC and Non-AC restaurants instead of 10 per cent VAT on AC restaurant and 5 per cent VAT on non-AC restaurant.
However, hotels with three or more star, and restaurants, where alcohol is served, will have to pay 10 per cent VAT.
Towel
Proposal has been made to reduce the existing VAT rate on manufacturing hand towels / paper towels / clinical bed sheets from 15 to 5 per cent.
Yarn
Proposal has been made to reduce VAT on yarn made from man-made fiber and other fibers from Tk six per kg to Tk three per kg.
Animal feeds
The finance minister proposed to give VAT exemption at trading stage to those animal feeds which are already enjoying exemption at import and manufacturing stage.
Equipment for poultry farms
Proposal has been made to give advance tax exemption on import of machinery and equipment by registered poultry farms.
Sugar, puffed rice
Proposal has been made to provide VAT exemption at the trading stage for sugar and puffed rice.
Mobile accessories
Proposal has been made to give VAT exemption at manufacturing stage for mobile phone batteries, chargers and interactive displays for the development of information technology and computer industry.
Braille printing materials
Proposal has been made to give VAT exemption on Braille printing materials for visually impaired people as a social welfare service.
Poultry, dairy and fish feed
Proposal has been made to give VAT exemption on manufacturing and trading for poultry, dairy and fish feed products.
Power Tiller
Proposal has been made to give VAT exemption at manufacturing and trading stage for Power Tiller.