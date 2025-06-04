UN not involved in humanitarian corridor in Rakhine: Gwyn Lewis

If there is an agreement, the UN can provide support, she said, adding no such agreement has been reached yet as per her understanding.

She further said entering Rakhine is extremely difficult due to ongoing conflict and an uncertain situation.

While the UNDP and UNHCR have a memorandum of understanding with the Myanmar government for providing aid, the UN’s presence in the region has significantly diminished. Some UN staff and partners are still working there.

She noted that collecting funds for the Rohingyas has become increasingly challenging. The Rohingyas want to return to their homeland with dignity, but the conditions there are currently unfavourable and challenging.