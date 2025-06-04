UN not involved in humanitarian corridor in Rakhine: Gwyn Lewis
United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis has said the interim government worked on establishing a humanitarian corridor in Rakhine through Bangladesh, but the UN is not involved in the process.
She made the remarks while responding to queries at the DCAB Talk at the National Press Club on Wednesday, hosted by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).
When asked whether the UN is involved in establishing a humanitarian corridor in Rakhine, Lewis said they welcome any initiative that helps improve cross-border relations or assist people affected by conflict. The UN is ready to support such efforts. But currently, no such humanitarian corridor exists, and the UN is not part of any such discussions.
The UN coordinator clarified that a humanitarian corridor is a formal and legal arrangement. Such a corridor needs official agreement between two sovereign governments – Bangladesh and Myanmar – and, if necessary, involvement of other relevant parties.
If there is an agreement, the UN can provide support, she said, adding no such agreement has been reached yet as per her understanding.
She further said entering Rakhine is extremely difficult due to ongoing conflict and an uncertain situation.
While the UNDP and UNHCR have a memorandum of understanding with the Myanmar government for providing aid, the UN’s presence in the region has significantly diminished. Some UN staff and partners are still working there.
She noted that collecting funds for the Rohingyas has become increasingly challenging. The Rohingyas want to return to their homeland with dignity, but the conditions there are currently unfavourable and challenging.