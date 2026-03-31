Bangladesh seeks US waiver to import 600,000 tonnes Russian diesel

"The letter was ⁠submitted ... we are now awaiting a response," said Monir Hossain Chowdhury, a joint secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Department.

The nation of 175 million relies on imports for about 95 per cent of its energy needs, and state-run agencies have increasingly turned to the volatile market to plug the gap. The government has been rationing fuel, though the restrictions were eased for the Eid ⁠al-Fitr festival.

"We are trying to buy from anywhere, including the US, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Angola and Australia," Chowdhury said.