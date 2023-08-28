Maersk’s proposal on new container terminal in Chattogram to be considered: PM Hasina

“Over 50 Danish companies are working in Bangladesh, and Maersk Group is now showing interest to construct and operate APM terminal at Laldia,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Karim, Sheikh Hasina said a national committee has been formed to formulate logistic policy for the development of the ports.

She said two ports -- Chattogram and Mongla -- are already in operation for long while the government is developing another port, Payra Port, which will come into operation soon.

“India, Nepal and Bhutan have been given opportunities to use these ports for the mutual benefits,” the prime minister said.