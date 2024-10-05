Businesses call for full restoration of law and order

Business leaders at a roundtable here today called upon the interim government for restoring fully the law and order especially in the industrial belts, lowering interest rates and carrying out necessary reforms for ensuring smooth operations and sustainability of the industries.

They made the call at a roundtable on “Current State of the Economy and Outlook of Bangladesh” organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at the DCCI auditorium.

Speaking at the roundtable, Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of FBCCI, said that the recent labour unrest has shattered the country’s image in the global market.

He said that not only the export-oriented industries but also the domestic market-based industries are important.

Nasir said, the real effective rate of interest is too high in Bangladesh and it often hampers the entrepreneurs to compete with the international market.

Saying that reforms are badly needed in the NBR and customs houses, Nasir said, “Moreover, customs houses should be automated. Although the initiative has been taken few years back, but it is yet to see the light”.

He said although an affluent middle income group has grown up in recent past in the country, but in line with that, the tax net has not been widened, which is not desirable.