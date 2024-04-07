Bangladesh, Brazil discuss importing cattle before Eid-ul-Azha

The state minister for commerce paid a courtesy call on the Brazil foreign minister at a city hotel in the afternoon.

After the meeting, Ahasanul Islam told the media that there was an emphasis on animal protein from the Brazil side. They especially mentioned that they export meat at a very low price.

Speaking about this, the state minister further said, “I requested them personally, if they could export cattle before the Eid-ul-Azha since it is so cheap. We will consider the possibilities. The Brazilian foreign minister said, ‘Hopefully our discussion will go ahead.’ They invited us (to visit their country) in July; hopefully, we will be able to finalise some sectors.”