Soybean oil price rises by Tk 8 per litre

The price of soybean oil has risen by Tk 8 per litre. The price will be Tk 175 per litre as per the new rate. The price of loose soybean oil has risen to Tk 157 from Tk 149.

Besides, the price of loose palm oil also has increased to Tk 157 from Tk 149 while the price of five litre soybean oil bottles has been fixed at Tk 860, which was Tk 818.

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin announced the new rate following a meeting with the edible oil dealers at the secretariat on Monday. The new prices will be in effect from Tuesday.