Crescent Jute Mill: Machineries being damaged, workers unemployed

The Crescent Jute Mill commenced its journey in an industrial complex spanning 113 acres of land at Khalishpur of Khulna in 1956.

After 65 years of operation, the government announced the closure of the country's second largest jute mill in July 2020, citing insurmountable losses.

The authorities settled the dues of the workers partially and made a promise that the mill will resume operation after three months. But, the promise did not come true, though around three years have elapsed since then.

Around 6,000 workers lost their jobs when the jute mill stopped its operation. Many of them are now enduring dire conditions and struggling to make ends meet, while some have resorted to manual labour to survive.

Earlier, the country’s largest jute mill – Adamjee Jute Mill – also embraced the same fate around two decades ago.