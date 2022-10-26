Rice, wheat and pulse: Food grain imports lowest in 7 years

It is believed that Bangladesh will need to import at least 10 million tonnes of wheat and rice in the current fiscal year to meet the domestic demand.

But the imports of the three key food grains – rice, wheat and pulse – have been decreasing here, when the United Nations has expressed concern over the global food crisis in the coming years.

Bangladesh had imported 1 million tonnes of rice in the fiscal year 2020-21. But the import has decreased in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal as the traders reportedly failed to open letters of credit (LCs) in the banks as per their demand.

Apart from that, many traders are not interested in taking risks amid the volatile dollar market. The import also took a heat from the reduced number of sources in a changed global context, the traders say.

According to the data of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), a total of 1.5 million tonnes of rice, pulses and wheat have been imported in the four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (1 July to 21 October), which is the lowest among the import volumes of the corresponding periods in previous seven years.

The number of food grain importers has also decreased. A total of 348 companies have so far imported the food grains in the current fiscal, when the number of importers was 493 in the same period a year ago.

At least 145 companies, mostly small ones, refrained from importing food grains. It was learnt that the small traders could not import due to the restrictions imposed by India, the easily accessible source, and difficulties in opening LCs amid the dollar crisis.

In conversation with Prothom Alo, top four consumer product importers said they are counting a huge sum of extra money to pay the import liabilities amid the surge in dollar price. In the last few months, they brought products at the rate of Tk 86 per dollar, but settled the import liability at the rate of Tk 100-112 per dollar.

Many have deferred the payments of import liabilities. The banks now do not show interest in opening LCs without the guarantee of dollar supply. The big groups somehow manage to open LCs, but the small ones are facing hurdles.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh Bank will take initiatives to increase food production in the country in line with the state policy. He blamed the Russia-Ukraine war for the reduction in food grain imports.