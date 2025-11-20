Income tax return deadline in 10 days, how to submit return online

Individual taxpayers have only 10 days left to submit their annual income and expenditure statements through their income tax return. All taxpayers must file their returns by 30 November.

With a few exceptions, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made online submission mandatory this year. Therefore, taxpayers will no longer be able to submit returns by visiting tax offices in person.

At present, the country has approximately 11.5 million (1 crore 15 lakh) Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders. Any TIN holder with taxable income is required to file an income tax return.

Below is a step-by-step explanation of how to submit your return online.