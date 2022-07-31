PKB asked to simplify conditions for migrants on reintegration loans

Speakers Saturday at an advocacy consultation stressed designing and developing migrant-friendly loan schemes of the Probashi Kalyan Bank for economic reintegration and sustainable livelihoods of the migrants and their families, reports news agency BSS.

They urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ease the conditions for the returned migrants of having access to the reintegration loans by removing the discrepancies between prerequisites and practices.

Ovibashi Karmi Unnyan Programme (OKUP) organised the consultation on ‘Sustainable Economic Reintegration of Bangladeshi Migrant Workers: The Role of Probashi Kalyan Bank’ at InterContinental Hotel in the capital.