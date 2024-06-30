Six Islamic banks battered by cash crunch, but rampant in lending

Liquidity crisis has worsened in six Shariah-based banks despite the central bank’s consistent assistance to keep them afloat. Still, they have been rampant in disbursing loans or making fresh investments.

According to a Bangladesh Bank report, the banks approved loans and investments in the recent months, which significantly exceeded the amount they received as deposits. In the aftermath, they witnessed their current account deficit to swell significantly.

The central bank is providing collateral-free loans to these banks under special considerations, enabling them to continue their loan and investments.