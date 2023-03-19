Bangladesh missions: 4 new commercial wings despite discontent over old ones

The government has decided to introduce four more commercial wings under its foreign missions to gear up exports. The African region – most likely South Africa – will have a wing while Mexico, Indonesia, and Thailand will have one each.

On the flip side, the commercial wings in Myanmar and Iran might be closed as they lost relevance in the present context.

In a meeting of the national committee on export affairs in Ganabhaban, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh is scheduled to present a paper, highlighting the importance of new commercial wings abroad. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, the secretary told Prothom Alo on Thursday.

The committee was formed in 2022, with the prime minister as its president. It is entrusted with determining actions to combat the adversities after graduation from the group of least developed countries (LDC).