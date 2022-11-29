MTC keen to promote Malaysian timber, furniture in Bangladesh

The Malaysia Timber Council (MTC), a semi-government body, is keen to engage with Bangladeshi timber importers, furniture and interior designing companies, and other stakeholders for updating the Malaysian timber industry about the market potential in Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

MTC regional representative Arif Nasir and assistant manager Nasrul Izan Shahrin visited the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) office in Dhaka on Monday and had a meeting on bilateral issues.