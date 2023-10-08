Govt to import another 50m eggs 

The government on Sunday allowed five companies to import 50 million more eggs to keep its price stable in the market.
A media release signed by Md Hailder Ali, public relations officer of the Ministry of Commerce, said each firm will be able to import 10 million eggs.
The companies are Union Venture Limited, JFJ Paradise Connection, Layek Enterprise, M/S Lucky Enterprise and M/S Pinky Traders.
However, the release didn’t mention the names of the countries from where the eggs will be imported.
Earlier on 23 August, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced that the government would allow importing eggs if needed.
As price of eggs has soared abnormally the members of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection are conducting drives in different wholesale markets in the city and realising fines, he said.