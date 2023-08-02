12kg LPG cylinder price rises by Tk 141

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been raised by Tk 141 to Tk 1,140 at the retail level.
The retail price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, which is widely used for home cooking, was at Tk 999 in July.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman MD Nurul Amin announced the revised price at a press conference at the BREC office in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The revised price will be effective from 6:00 pm on Wednesday. However, the retailers do not follow the revised price everywhere.
As per the revised price, the BERC increased price of LPG supplied by private companies at Tk 94.96 a kg from Tk 83.31 in July, including the value added tax (VAT). The price of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be fixed accordingly.
LPG cylinders with the size of 5kg to 45 kg are available in the market. In addition to home cooking, LPG is used in restaurants, transport and factories, and private sector shares 99 per cent of the country’s LPG market.
However, price of LPG supplied by the state-owned companies did not rise.
Besides, price of LPG (auto gas) used in automobile has been fixed at Tk 52.17 a litre from Tk 46.59 a litre in August.
The BREC has been adjusting the price of LGP since April 2021. Propene and butane, two main elements of LGP, are imported from various countries. Saudi company Aramco publishes price of these two elements every month.
It is known as Saudi cargo price (CP). BERC adjusts the price of LPG on the base price of Saudi CP.