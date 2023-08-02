12kg LPG cylinder price rises by Tk 141

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been raised by Tk 141 to Tk 1,140 at the retail level.

The retail price of a 12kg LPG cylinder, which is widely used for home cooking, was at Tk 999 in July.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman MD Nurul Amin announced the revised price at a press conference at the BREC office in Dhaka on Wednesday.