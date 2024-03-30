Dollar, taka crisis eases slightly

The persisting dollar and taka crisis eased slightly following the various initiatives taken by Bangladesh Bank, as well as banks maintaining caution. On the one hand, dollar prices decreased and on the other hand, the supply of taka currency increased, according to officials concerned of various banks.

The exchange rate of US dollars for remittance is now at Tk 114-115 a dollar, which previously increased to Tk 120 a dollar. However, the official exchange rate of US dollars for remittance is fixed at Tk 110 a dollar following a drop in remittance.

On the other hand, the liquidity crisis that hit the banks recently started to ease. Several banks also collected deposits at higher borrowing rates, but not all the banks followed suit.

Bankers said several factors contributed to easing the dollar and taka crisis. These include a drop in imports due to pressure from the central bank and a rise in remittance and export earnings as the regulating agency relaxed restrictions on the exchange rate of dollars. Besides, currency swap contributes to easing the taka crisis.