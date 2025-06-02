Tk 956.45b allocated for education sector

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has proposed giving special priority to creating the environment for a science-based, technology-driven and employment-oriented education in the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

He said there is no alternative to science, technology or technical education to build a strong economic structure while presenting the budget in a televised address to the nation today, Monday. The budget speech began at 3:00 pm.

A total of Tk 956.45 billion (Tk 95,645 crore) has been allocated to the education sector, with the primary and mass education ministry receiving Tk 354.03 billion (Tk 35,403 crore), Secondary and Higher Education division receiving Tk 475.63 billion (Tk 47,563 crore), and Technical and Madrasa Education receiving Tk 126.78 billion (Tk 12,678 crore) respectively. The allocation in this sector for the 2024-25 fiscal year was Tk 947.10 billion (Tk 94,710 crore).