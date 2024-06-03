Food inflation rises further

The food inflation rate soared to the double-digit figure in April after a hiatus of four months. The rate rises further in May.

The overall inflation rate in the country has also increased in May. The rate was 9.89 per cent. In April, the inflation rate was 9.74 per cent.

Though the food inflation spiked in May, non-food inflation slightly dipped to 9.19 per cent from 9.34 per cent in April.