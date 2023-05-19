India’s Meghalaya keen to deepen economic tie with Bangladesh

The chief minister appraised the envoy about the opportunities and possibilities of expanding trade and commerce of Bangladesh in the state of Meghalaya, Bangladesh High Commission sources said.

He highlighted the possibility of direct import of garments, plastic products, electronic products, processed food and frozen food from Bangladesh.

The chief minister also laid emphasis on strengthening mutual partnership in global value chain and diversification of products. He sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in developing and flourishing Meghalaya’s tourism industry.

Referring to Bangladesh’s historical relationship with Meghalaya, the Bangladesh envoy emphasised on enhancing connectivity with the state and increasing people-to-people interactions.