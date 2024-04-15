Dhaka receives highest remittance in Jul ‘23- Feb ‘24

Expatriates sent the highest amount of remittance between July 2023 and February 2024 through legal channels across Dhaka district, followed by Chattogram, according to the latest data on the district-wise remittance of Bangladesh Bank.

Other districts that followed Chattogram were Sylhet and Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Narsingdi.

Central bank data show expatriates remitted 15.07 billion US dollars between July 2023 and February 2024, with January and February seeing inflows of 2.16 billion US dollars and 2.10 billion US dollars in remittance.