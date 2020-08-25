Raising questions over legalising black money unjust: NBR chairman

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem has said that no organisation can raise questions over legalisation of untaxed money, popularly known as black money, and its subsequent investment availing amnesty in the budget for 2020-21 fiscal.

He also thinks that due to this step of the government the money flow increased in the capital market in recent weeks, reports news agency UNB.

"If any organisation raises questions regarding this matter, that will be unjust and that should not be. We’ve talked to the organisations that could raise questions about legalising untaxed money, and asked them not to do so," he said.

The NBR chairman said this while inaugurating the installation of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) virtually in 100 business entities from the NBR conference room on Tuesday.

Of the devices, 80 will be installed in Dhaka (40 each for Dhaka north and south) and 20 machines for Chattogram.