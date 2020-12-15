Rajshahi BSCIC silk industries free from child labour: Labour ministry

All the functioning silk industries and factories in Rajshahi industrial estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are freed from any child labour at present.
The positive scenario has been revealed by members of a national monitoring core committee of the labour and employment ministry after visiting some of the silk factories on Monday, reports state-run news agency BSS.
The committee members went round the silk manufacturing ventures and factories like Lucky Weaving Silk Traders, Usha Silk, Sapura Silk, Adhunik Silk Mills, Nadim Silk Industries, Khaza Ahmed Silk Industries and Rajshahi Silk Fashion.
After visiting the industries, deputy secretary of the ministry Mahbuba Bilkish told newspersons that not a single child works in the factories. “We’ve visited the business establishments to see whether any children work or not here,” she said, adding that the team members are happy over the situation.
Deputy secretary Faruque Ahmed, senior assistant secretary Meer Mosharraf Hossain and commerce ministry officer Shamima Akter were the other three members of the team.
Deputy Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Mahfuzur Rahman, divisional director of the Department of Labour and Manpower Enamul Haque, president of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali and Labour Inspector Imran Hossain accompanied the team members.