Rajshahi BSCIC silk industries free from child labour: Labour ministry

All the functioning silk industries and factories in Rajshahi industrial estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are freed from any child labour at present.

The positive scenario has been revealed by members of a national monitoring core committee of the labour and employment ministry after visiting some of the silk factories on Monday, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The committee members went round the silk manufacturing ventures and factories like Lucky Weaving Silk Traders, Usha Silk, Sapura Silk, Adhunik Silk Mills, Nadim Silk Industries, Khaza Ahmed Silk Industries and Rajshahi Silk Fashion.