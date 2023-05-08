With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, Khulna cattle famers distraught over fodder price hike

Some farmers claimed that the price of cattle feed is increasing every week making it difficult for them to cope and shattering their hopes of earning some profit.

During a recent visit to the local market, this UNB correspondent found that one sack of wheat husk, weighing 37 kg, is being sold at Tk 1,950 while a sack of paddy husk, weighing 50 kg, is being sold at Tk 850-900.

Besides, one sack of mustard oil cake, weighing 37 kg is being sold at Tk 1450-1500 while one sack of granular feed, weighing 25 kg, is being sold at Tk 1380-1400.

One kg of soybean oil cake is being sold at Tk 85 while a fist of straw is being sold at Tk 8.

Asaduzzaman, a local farmer who was busy cutting grass for his cattle from the Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Hospital field, said, “It is difficult to find long grass for cattle and we are struggling to feed them due to the price hike of fodder. As an alternative, I came here to collect some grass which is not sufficient for my cattle.”