Journalists protest as Bangladesh Bank restricts their entrance

Journalists have registered a protest as Bangladesh Bank has imposed an unwritten ban on their entrance to the central bank.

Journalists are unable to frequently enter Bangladesh Bank.

The agitated journalists took position in front of the central bank.

In the wake of the situation, the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and general secretary Abul Kashem held a meeting with Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at around 11:00am today, Thursday. But no solution emerged from the meeting.