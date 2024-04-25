Journalists protest as Bangladesh Bank restricts their entrance
Journalists have registered a protest as Bangladesh Bank has imposed an unwritten ban on their entrance to the central bank.
Journalists are unable to frequently enter Bangladesh Bank.
The agitated journalists took position in front of the central bank.
In the wake of the situation, the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and general secretary Abul Kashem held a meeting with Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at around 11:00am today, Thursday. But no solution emerged from the meeting.
Agitated students alleged the current governor has taken this decision to hide loan defaulters and top businessmen involved in irregularities.
After the meeting, Bangladesh Bank executive director Mezbaul Haque said, "The central bank has decided that journalists would not be able to enter without an entrance pass. If an official provides a pass, journalists would be able to that official only. Journalists would not be able to freely visit any department of Bangladesh Bank."
Agitated journalists alleged the current governor has taken this decision to hide loan defaulters and top businessmen involved in irregularities.
Through such a decision the real character of the governor is being exposed, the journalists said adding such a decision has not been taken in the past after the establishment of Bangladesh Bank.