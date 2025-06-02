Products that might see price fall

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has proposed reducing duties and taxes on several products in the proposed budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

He presented the budget in a televised address to the nation today, Monday. The budget speech began at 3:00 pm.

The duties and taxes that are proposed in the budget come into immediate effect, thus, if duties and taxes are reduced, prices might fall. Usually, a rise in increased duties and taxes affect the market quickly, while impact effect of tax reduction tends to take time.