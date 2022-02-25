Readymade garment exporters concerned by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Under orders from the Russian president Vladimir Putin, Russian troops have begun the invasion of two rebel-controlled regions in Ukraine. Following tensions for quite a few days, early on Thursday morning Russia launched land, air and sea attacks. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused anxiety for Bangladesh's exporters, particularly in the readymade garment sector.

A number of businesspersons in the RMG sector have said that the European Union (EU), the US, Canada and UK are a large market for Bangladesh's readymade garments. RMG export to Ukraine is relatively less and the Russian market is medium sized. A war will naturally affect exports to these two markets.

They further said a few exporters will face losses because of this. However, if Ukraine's neighbouring EU countries get involved in the war, this will have a serious negative impact on the entire RMG industry because the destination of 60 to 61 per cent of Bangladesh's garments is the EU countries.