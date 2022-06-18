REHAB seeks investment scope of undisclosed money in housing sector

Leaders of the association said the price of MS rod, one of the key materials of the real estate sector, has gone up many folds in the last few months.

"Under the current global situation we wanted the duty-tax on the raw materials of steel to be reduced," a REHAB leader said.

They further said instead of that, the VAT on billets and rods has been increased by Tk 200 on the sales level. Meanwhile, the duty-tax on the import of lift has been increased from 11 per cent to 30 per cent. Besides, extra duty has been imposed on different construction materials including different types of wire, pipes, GI fittings etc.

Real estate businessmen said during the press conference, if the prices of these construction materials go up all of a sudden in a single jump, flat prices will increase even further. So, they have urged the government to take effective steps to decrease the prices of construction materials.