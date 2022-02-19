Repair roads in industrial areas, reduce traffic jam: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has reiterated the call for carrying out necessary maintenance works on roads in major industrial areas including Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chattogram to ease traffic congestion and alleviate sufferings of commuters, reports UNB.

A delegation of the BGMEA headed by its president Faruque Hassan met chief engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) AKM Manir Hossain Pathan at the latter’s office in the city on Saturday and apprised him of the problems and sought immediate steps to address them.

BGMEA vice-president Shahidullah Azim, former first vice-presidents SM Abu Tayeb and Nasir Uddin Chowdhury and chairman of Bangladesh EPZ Investors’ Association, Shahadat Musharraf Khan were also present at the meeting.