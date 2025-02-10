Credit flow to increase in pvt sector decrease in govt sector

The growth target of credit in the private sector for the last half of the fiscal year has been increased, with 9.8 per cent growth until June this year.

The growth rate was 7.3 per cent in the first six months of the fiscal year as of December last year. That means, the growth target for the private sector has been escalated by 2.5 percentage points.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Monday announced its new monetary policy for the second half (January-June) of the ongoing financial year.