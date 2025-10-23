Online tax return filing made easier for expatriate Bangladeshis

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced an option for Bangladeshi taxpayers living abroad to receive One-Time Passwords (OTPs) via email, making online income tax return submission easier and more accessible for expatriates.

In a press release issued today, Thursday NBR said that although expatriate Bangladeshi taxpayers are exempt from the mandatory online submission of income tax returns, many have shown keen interest in using the online e-return system due to its convenience and efficiency.