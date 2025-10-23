Online tax return filing made easier for expatriate Bangladeshis
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced an option for Bangladeshi taxpayers living abroad to receive One-Time Passwords (OTPs) via email, making online income tax return submission easier and more accessible for expatriates.
In a press release issued today, Thursday NBR said that although expatriate Bangladeshi taxpayers are exempt from the mandatory online submission of income tax returns, many have shown keen interest in using the online e-return system due to its convenience and efficiency.
Previously, expatriates faced difficulties in completing the registration process as OTPs were sent only to mobile SIMs registered in Bangladesh under the taxpayer's biometric information. To resolve this issue, NBR has arranged to send OTPs directly to taxpayers' personal email addresses instead.
Expatriate taxpayers can now apply for email-based registration by sending their passport number, National ID number, visa page copy, email address, and photograph to [email protected]. After verification, NBR will send them an OTP and registration link, enabling them to register and submit income tax returns online with ease.
The NBR statement also mentioned that online return filing is simple and paperless, allowing taxpayers to instantly generate an acknowledgement slip and print their income tax certificate.
As of now, over 850,000 income tax returns have already been filed online for the 2025-26 tax year, reflecting strong participation from taxpayers.
The NBR also urged all resident and non-resident taxpayers to submit their returns for the 2025-2026 tax year through the e-return system by 30 November, 2025.