Light engineering: Businesses suffer as raw material crisis hits production

The raw material prices soared in the global market soon after the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It invited an acute dollar crisis and prompted the central bank to impose import restrictions in phases to keep the situation under control.

The government raised the fuel oil prices and reduced the use of oil in power generation. Then the days of load shedding began. The power situation improved slightly in winter, but other issues remained unchanged.

All these adversities put the light engineering sector in a tight corner while the small and medium enterprises suffered the most.

According to businesses, different types of spare parts, including steel products, aluminum, bearings, are used in light engineering factories. These raw materials witnessed a 50 to 75 per cent hike in their prices throughout the last one year.