Per capita income rises to $2784 in FY24: BBS
The per capita income of Bangladesh stands at $2784 in the current fiscal year, slightly higher than the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the periodic data on Monday. The end of the current fiscal year is just a few days away. The BBS prepared this projection from an existing trend of the economic situation.
BBS says that by the end of FY 2023-24, the provisional GDP growth will stand at 5.82 per cent, which was 5.78 per cent in the previous FY2022-23.
At present the per capita income in terms of taka is Tk 361,000, which in the last financial year was Tk 273,000. The amount of per capita income in the local currency increased due to the devaluation of taka.