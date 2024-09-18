BEXIMCO laundered money through apparel export misinvoicing

Certain goods were from Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Bank lent dollars from its reserves to purchase the raw materials for the exported products, while a company owned by the exporter's son would buy the exported goods in Dubai. However, the money did not arrive in the country on time, thus, USD 80 million or Tk 9.57 billion got stuck in three countries including the United Arab Emirates.

These money laundering arrangements were carried out by Salman F Rahman, vice president of BEXIMCO Group and adviser to the former prime minister for private industry and investment, and Dubai-based RR Global, owned by his son Ahmed Shayan F Rahman.

Investigations by the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found that 17 companies of BEXIMCO Group siphoned off money to three countries by misinvoicing in apparel exports over the past 12 years. BEXIMCO Group laundered the money through state-owned Janata Bank. The authorities concerned have now decided to file cases against the owners and officials of the conglomerate.