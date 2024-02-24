50,000 tonnes of onion being imported from India: Mahmud
The foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said 50,000 metric tonnes of onion is coming to Bangladesh from India.
"The market is fairly stable now as some onion will enter the market before the holy month of Ramadan," he told journalists after attending an event in the capital on Saturday.
The minister said the government would take all necessary steps against the dishonest syndicates to keep the market stable.
The minister said that the unscrupulous market syndicate increases prices of essentials on various pretexts. Hasan said it is true that those who want to topple the government are also associated with this syndicate
He said Awami League mentioned in the election manifesto that the prices of essential commodities would be within the purchasing capacity of the people.
"That is our priority. We have been working on that since the beginning of this government's journey," he said.
Rangunia Samity in Dhaka organised the reception and reunion at the LD Hall on the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises.
Rangunia Samity, Dhaka President Md. Ghiyas Uddin Khan presided over the event.
Whip Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Chittagong Samity-Dhaka President Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury and General Secretary Engineer Ujjwal Mallik joined the programme as special guests.
Leaders of the Rangunia Samity handed over a memento to the foreign minister.
Later, the minister unveiled the Samity's souvenir along with the organizers and guests.