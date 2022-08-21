Why did egg prices rise and fall?

The price of eggs increased immediately after the recent hike in fuel oil prices. The price of each egg went up to Tk 12 in the retail markets across the country. However, the price started to fall within a few days.

Farmers said the price of chicken feed and medicine has almost doubled, which eventually pushed up the production cost. In the face of losses, many are now reducing the number of chickens in their farms, creating a crisis in the supply chain.

The price of eggs is not directly connected to the fuel price hike. The farmers said administrative pressure and falling market demand forced them to lower the price.