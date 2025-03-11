Govt wants to delay graduation from LDC

Bangladesh is scheduled to graduate from the status of least developed country on 24 November 2026. However, the interim government is working on delaying it further.

However, it is not like that the government can defer the graduation if it wants. So the interim government will appeal to the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) of the United Nations in this regard.

Special assistant to the chief adviser Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said this during a briefing at the secretariat Tuesday. Before that, Anisuzzman met finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at his office. He was appointed on Monday. He has been assigned at the finance ministry.

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury said the work on developing a complete outline for reconsidering Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC has begun.

A committee headed by chief adviser’s principal secretary M Siraj Uddin Mia has been formed in this regard. The ERD and FID secretaries are members of this committee.