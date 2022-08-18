Trade through Benapole land port suspended for Janmasthami

Export and import activities between Bangladesh and India remained suspended since Thursday morning due to Janmashtami, a religious festival of the Hindu community, reports UNB

Abdul Jalil, deputy director of Benapole land port said, trade activities between the two countries remained suspended since morning as there is a holiday on both sides of the border due to Janmashtami celebration.

The trade activities will resume on Saturday, he said. However, the immigration activities are going on as usual.