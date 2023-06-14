Summit Group gets approval for setting up another LNG terminal in Cox’s Bazar

Local Summit Group received in principal the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to establish the third liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the country, reports UNB.

The cabinet body in a meeting, with finance minister AHM Mostafa Kamal, gave the approval under which Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd., a concern of Summit Group, will set up the terminal at Mohedhkhali in Cox’s bazar.

The re-gasification capacity of the proposed terminal would be 500 million cubic feet LNG per day (mmcfd), said additional cabinet secretary Sayed Mahbub Khan at virtual briefing after the meeting.