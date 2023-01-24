High tax, lack of good governance cause money laundering

A customs department report has found the country to be in the risky zone in terms of money laundering under the cover of overseas trade.

The report blamed two factors – high corporate tax and absence of good governance – for the scenario.

It said the two factors are stirring up money laundering here. The customs department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) prepared the report focused on transfer pricing.

The report cited studies of several international agencies to shed light on the money laundered abroad through false declarations in overseas trade. It said a huge amount of customs taxes and capital is making its way into other countries illegally.

According to the report, the issue of money laundering has now been a hot topic in the country. Apart from false declarations, the hundi business is also responsible to a good extent for it.