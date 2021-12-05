Selim R.F. Hussain to lead BRAC Bank to 2026

The chairman and board of directors of BRAC Bank Ltd. are pleased to re-appoint the current Managing Director & CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, till March 2026. Hussain’s reappointment has also been approved by the central bank and has been made effective from November 2021.

Hussain began his journey at BRAC Bank from November 2015 and has since served two three-year terms with the bank. During his six year tenor, Hussain has led BRAC Bank from mid-table to the pinnacle of the local banking industry and has firmly established BRAC Bank as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh.