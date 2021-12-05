Selim R.F. Hussain to lead BRAC Bank to 2026

BRAC Bank’s superior performance indicators in the Bangladesh banking sector are reflected in the highest market capitalization and the highest international investor shareholding in the local banking sector and the highest bank credit rating of all banks in the country from both international rating agencies, S&P and Moody’s. The bank leads the local banking industry in nearly all financial metrics and is also a benchmark for corporate governance and values based banking.
Hussain has an Honours degree in Accounting from Dhaka University and an MBA (major in Finance) from the same university’s Institute of Business Administration. He had worked in various roles with the two largest multi-national banks in Bangladesh, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, for twenty-four years, before moving to the IDLC Group in 2010. Hussain led IDLC Finance for six years before moving to BRAC Bank in 2015.
Hussain said, “I would like to thank the chairman and board of directors of BRAC Bank for honouring me with this reappointment. I am absolutely delighted to be able to continue my journey with the talented and committed BRAC Bank team. Together, we are determined to take BRAC Bank to the next level in terms of market share, while continuing to progress the financial inclusion and values based development agenda of our founding chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG.”