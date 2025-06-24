ADB approves $59m grant, $28m loan for Rohingyas, host communities

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $58.6 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and a $28.1 million concessional loan to provide basic infrastructure and critical services for displaced people from Myanmar and host communities in Bangladesh.

The ADF provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries, according to a press release.

The Integrated Services and Livelihood for Displaced People from Myanmar (DPFM) and Host Communities Improvement Project will enhance and expand access to water, sanitation, and hygiene; roads and bridges; safety and security; drainage systems; food security; and disaster resilience.

A differentiated approach will be applied to address the specific needs of both DPFM and host communities in the Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char areas.

The project will also enhance connectivity and access to essential services, while strengthening government capacity to manage and implement projects.