ADB approves $59m grant, $28m loan for Rohingyas, host communities
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $58.6 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and a $28.1 million concessional loan to provide basic infrastructure and critical services for displaced people from Myanmar and host communities in Bangladesh.
The ADF provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries, according to a press release.
The Integrated Services and Livelihood for Displaced People from Myanmar (DPFM) and Host Communities Improvement Project will enhance and expand access to water, sanitation, and hygiene; roads and bridges; safety and security; drainage systems; food security; and disaster resilience.
A differentiated approach will be applied to address the specific needs of both DPFM and host communities in the Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char areas.
The project will also enhance connectivity and access to essential services, while strengthening government capacity to manage and implement projects.
ADB country director for Bangladesh Hoe Yun Jeong said that they are pleased to support Bangladesh in strengthening the protection and resilience of displaced people from Myanmar, while promoting social cohesion between those living in the camps and host communities.
“This new assistance builds on our earlier support—totaling $171.4 million in grants and loans— under the Emergency Assistance Project and its additional financing, which have been supporting the displaced population and host communities since 2018.”
In the DPFM camps, the project will install or replace solar-powered streetlights in Cox’s Bazar and rehabilitate the existing fecal sludge management system in Bhasan Char, while optimising biogas production for cooking.
In both Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, drainage canals will be rehabilitated using nature-based solutions, and food distribution centres will be constructed with a focus on improving access for women, children, and people with disabilities.
In host communities, the project will construct cyclone shelters that double as schools in Hatia and implement mini piped water supply systems across nine upazilas (subdistricts) in Cox’s Bazar.
The project will construct a surface water treatment plant in Palongkhali Union, Ukhia, and a transmission pipeline to deliver treated water to the water-scarce area of Teknaf. Additionally, the project will improve roads in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char to enhance mobility and connectivity.
Over 1 million displaced people from Myanmar—approximately 75 per cent of whom are women and children—are currently residing in 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar. More than 36,000 have been voluntarily relocated to Bhasan Char in Noakhali district.