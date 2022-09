Instead of importing eggs all the ministries should strengthen monitoring to control the egg market, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said on Thursday, reports UNB.

“Importing eggs will increase our dependence which we do not want. There is no need to import eggs,” Razzaque said while talking to the newspersons after inaugurating a workshop on Central Research Review and Programme Formulation at the auditorium of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur.