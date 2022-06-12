Simplification of tax administration, remittance guideline needed to attract more FDI: Speakers

"ICAB and JBCCI will come together with specific proposals to the policy makers while strategic efforts are needed for this purpose," he added.

He said that Bangladesh has set a very unique example in terms of economic recovery from the pandemic time adding that Bangladesh showed remarkable resilience to the recovery process.

"Now, the Russia-Ukraine war has changed the world's economic situation. We all should follow the international laws and rules," added Naoki.

The Japanese Ambassador said in Bangladesh foreign companies need to renew work permit after one year or two year or three which is not realistic. "It should be made for onetime," he demanded.

He mentioned that the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone which is being prepared for the Japanese companies would be a unique example in the country to attract FDI.

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain said that Japan has been continuously supporting Bangladesh for the successful graduation from LDCs. "Currently, approximately 320 Japanese companies are doing business in Bangladesh and the number is expected to rise in the coming years," he said.

He said the FDI is considered as a significant vehicle to build up physical capital through transfer of technology and managerial skills and knowledge between the countries.