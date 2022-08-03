Inflation eases to 7.48pc in July: BBS

Bangladesh's overall inflation marginally decreased to 7.48 per cent in July from June's 7.56 per cent. This is according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), reports UNB.

The food inflation decreased to 8.19 per cent in July from 8.37 per cent in June, the BBS report said, with lower prices of edible oil and rice offsetting the surging food costs.

Bangladesh planning minister, who released the report on Wednesday, attributed the decrease in the overall inflation to the taming of prices of edible oil and rice.

"This trend will continue as Russia has allowed exports of wheat and other food grains from Ukraine,"