BSEC brings changes in price cap to stop free fall of share prices

Changes have been brought in price cap to stop the ongoing freefall of share prices, says a new order of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), issued Wednesday afternoon.

The price of no enlisted company’s share and mutual fund would fall more than 3 per cent a day, according to the new order. The earlier ceiling was 10 per cent.

The decision, to be implemented at both the share markets in the country from Thursday, has been taken to protect the interests of the bourses and that of the investors, the order added.