Share market: No respite from free fall, investors protest 

The share market has consistently been experiencing a free fall despite the regulator’s meeting with the stakeholders to bring new investments.

The key index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), DSEX, dipped further by 54.64 points or 0.97 per cent to 5,578 on Wednesday.

During opening of the day, the index was at 5,634, which was the lowest position in the last 35 months.

A similar trend was seen in the All Share Index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The panic-stricken investors are considering the consistent free fall as another massive crash.

It prompted them to take to the street in Dhaka on Tuesday, protesting against the fall in the share market.